× Elisabeth Rosenthal on health care in America: “Looking for the perfect is the enemy of something really good”

Elisabeth Rosenthal set out to research why health care in the United States is so expensive, compared to other countries. She also shares why people rebel against enrollment, and many flaws in the American health care system. Elisabeth presents her research in An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back, and here with John. Listen to find out how you can avoid costly health insurance.