David Hamlin's 'Winter in Chicago': "It's a very specific moment in time"

Rick Kogan talks with author David Hamlin about his book Winter in Chicago: Drugs, Death and Rock n’ Roll on Chicago’s AM Radio Dial, the story of a young reporter at a Chicago radio station who attempts to uncover the story of a friend’s mysterious death amid a web of drugs, corruption, sexism and abuse of power. Hamlin also talks about his previous career as the head of the Illinois chapter of the ACLU, his time in Chicago that saw him living in Cabrini Green and getting involved in the seminal Skokie Nazi case, capturing the feel (and social climate) of Chicago, rock radio and city journalism during the mid-70’s, and more.