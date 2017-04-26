× Competition Kitchen lights up the board game industry, The cast of “The Visiting” and a brand new game show on Pretty Late! | Full Show (April 26th)

On tonight’s show we welcome in – Competition Kitchen a brand new “food-centric” board game that is in it’s kickstarter phase but showing a lot of promise! The cast of “The Visiting” join us to discuss the new show as well as the perils of dealing with a mental illness. John Teti of the AV Club rides side car along with James Vickery and we unleash a brand new game show on Pretty Late – “Twitter Fishing”. Excited to find out more? Take a listen!

