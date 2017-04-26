× Chicago artist you should know: Dally Auston

The tremendous Chicago hip hop artist Dally Auston joins Justin to talk about his new 99cent EP, the evolution of his music, how he pushes himself when he doesn’t have a deadline, starting out in the Chicago poetry scene, falling in love with writing when he was in high school, the big year he has ahead of him, being part of the SaveMoney collective, the great artists coming out of Chicago, the importance of being from the West Side of the city, feeling a responsibility to write about social issues and his highly-anticipated “Roses” LP.

