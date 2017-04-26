Can you see the venomous snake in this photo?

The latest confounding image being shared on social media also teaches an important lesson – when hiking in areas with venomous snakes, don’t assume you’ll be able to see it before it’s too late.

Still not convinced? Join the people who have been trying to find the snake lurking in this Twitter photo posted Sunday by snake biologist Helen Plylar, according to Mashable.

“Received this from a fellow HERper this morning. No caption needed, the task was implied: “can you spot the snake?”

Received this from a fellow HERper this morning. No caption needed, the task was implied: "can you spot the snake?" 🐍 pic.twitter.com/oVkjOm8ufy — Helen🐍👩🏼‍🔬 (@SssnakeySci) April 23, 2017

Somewhere in the photo, which Plylar said was sent to her by a man in Texas named Jerry Davis, is a copperhead snake.

“Cute but venomous, so no touchy!” Helen tweeted.

Since the photo went viral, Plylar pinned this tweet to her account after receiving at least one photo of a dead snake:

For everyone enjoying this puzzle, please remember: Snakes deserve to live just as we do. Treat them with care & respect, not hate & fear. https://t.co/ZjDFfXn0HP — Helen🐍👩🏼‍🔬 (@SssnakeySci) April 25, 2017

Still can’t find it and ready to jump to the answer? Scroll down to see the copperhead:

If y'all haven't found it yet… Copperhead, aka Agkistrodon contortrix. Cute but venomous, so no touchy! ☺️🐍❤️ pic.twitter.com/pSVMIhFP0o — Helen🐍👩🏼‍🔬 (@SssnakeySci) April 24, 2017