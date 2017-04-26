× “Ask Amy” columnist Amy Dickinson: “We are all a little bit of a mess”

Best-selling author and “Ask Amy” columnist Amy Dickinson joins Justin to discuss her latest book, “Strangers Tend to Tell Me Things: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Coming Home.” Amy talks about why she moved back to her hometown, what she learned from the chances she’s taken in her life, the connection she feels with the people that write to her, how she met her current husband, why she wanted to get married after being a single mother for so long, the challenges she faced dealing with step-children, dealing with the death of her mother, surrendering to the magnitude of her sadness, the importance of home and her appearance this Sunday at the Victory Gardens Theater.

