Wintrust Business Lunch 4/25/17: Market Records, Money Smart Week, & Cyber Security

Ilyce Glink stepped in for Steve again to chat with the latest record setting market morning with Jon Najarian as stocks reach record numbers and consumer confidence continues to climb. Andrew Herrmann (Sr. Editor at DNA Info.com) talked about the competition among high rise real estate in Chicago, Tracy Frizzell (Executive Director of Economic Awareness Council) talked with Ilyce about Money Smart Week, and Yong-Gon Chon (CEO of Focal Point Data Risk) updated Ilyce about the recently released Cyber Balance Sheet Report detailing the weak points that companies see more often these days.