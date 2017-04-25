× The Opening Bell 4/25/17: The Farming Season Has Begun!

The US Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, was finally positioned into the White House this week, so with agriculture on the mind, Steve chatted with the President of the Illinois Farm Bureau, Richard Guebert. They discussed the current state of the industry, the outlook for 2017, and a reminder that farming is a very dangerous job. Steve then checked back into the Wells Fargo bank scandal story that doesn’t seem like it’s going away any time soon. Steve talked with Dale Buss (Contributor at Brandchannel) to discuss the bank’s new marketing campaign that looks to have missed the apology mark.