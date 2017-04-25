× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 04.25.17

The government almost shuts down again. John talks to Politico Employment and Immigration Reporter Ted Hesson about the threat’s influence on Trump’s desire to raise funds for a Southern Border wall. How much would you spend to wear the trendiest jeans on the rack? John gives you that massive number being charged on muddy jeans at Nordstrom. Bowling pro Ben Ketola tells us why he decided to run down a bowling alley, hitting 12 strikes in a row. Thomas Jefferson explains the tedious process for developing the Declaration of Independence after one was found in England. And finally, listeners provide their reasoning for and against funding a Southern Border wall.