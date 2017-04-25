× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 4-25-17

We have a great episode of The Download for you this evening! On tonight’s show, Justin welcomes Chicago Cares CEO Jenne Myers to talk about the importance of volunteering and the #DoMoreGood campaign, political analyst, historian, journalist, and columnist Thomas Frank discusses his latest book, “Listen Liberal: Or What Ever Happened to the Party of the People?,” Clemson Smith Muñiz and Adrian Burgos, Jr. tell us about a new site that celebrates the passion of Latino baseball’s past, present and future, Chicago theater critic Chris Jones and Steppenwolf Theatre executive director David Schmitz share their memories of longtime Steppenwolf Theatre artistic director Martha Lavey, who passed away today at the age of 60 and we end the show with another wonderful edition of The Worst with the great T.J. Jagodowski and Mark Bazer!

