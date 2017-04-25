The Carry Out 4-24-17: “When I saw Derrick Rose at the Bulls game my first reaction was could I pull off a full sweatsuit out in public?”

Posted 12:15 AM, April 25, 2017, by , Updated at 12:14AM, April 25, 2017

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 23: Former Chicago Bulls player Derrick Rose watches with son P.J. as the Bulls take on the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at the United Center on April 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Celtics defeated the Bulls 104-95. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump readying himself for a slew of executive orders, President Trump bragging about his “Face the Nation” ratings, the government heading to a shutdown, the violence in Chicago continuing over the weekend, President Obama speaking at the University of Chicago, Senator Elizabeth Warren meeting with Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Chicagoans using fewer plastic bags since the plastic bag tax, the Chicago Bulls looking like an 8 seed over the weekend in a loss to the Boston Celtics, former Bulls player Derrick Rose making an appearance at the United Center, the Cubs taking 2 of 3 from the Reds, the Sox losing 2 of 3 to the Indians, the Bears preparing for this week’s NFL Draft and the City Council thinking about forcing restaurants to make bathrooms available to the public in emergency situations even if they haven’t purchased anything.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio