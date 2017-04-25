× The Carry Out 4-24-17: “When I saw Derrick Rose at the Bulls game my first reaction was could I pull off a full sweatsuit out in public?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump readying himself for a slew of executive orders, President Trump bragging about his “Face the Nation” ratings, the government heading to a shutdown, the violence in Chicago continuing over the weekend, President Obama speaking at the University of Chicago, Senator Elizabeth Warren meeting with Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Chicagoans using fewer plastic bags since the plastic bag tax, the Chicago Bulls looking like an 8 seed over the weekend in a loss to the Boston Celtics, former Bulls player Derrick Rose making an appearance at the United Center, the Cubs taking 2 of 3 from the Reds, the Sox losing 2 of 3 to the Indians, the Bears preparing for this week’s NFL Draft and the City Council thinking about forcing restaurants to make bathrooms available to the public in emergency situations even if they haven’t purchased anything.

