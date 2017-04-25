× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: What is Waymo?

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about Google renaming their self driving car service to Waymo, Apple’s 10 year anniversary iPhone, a new type of typewriter, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.