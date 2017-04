× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.25.17: Don’t tell me sugar is bad

We had our worlds rocked with the reality that we are all eating too much sugar. Dr. Ian Smith stopped by the studio to talk about the amount of sugars in our diets and how he guarantees we will feel better if we Blast the Sugar Out. Orion Samuelson is back! Ilyce Glink pleads with us to save money and we welcomed in a great Allstate ‘Kid of the Week.’ Dean Richards talks entertainment and we announced the 2017 edition of Car-A-Oke!