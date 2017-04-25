DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 05: A competitor clears the pins to score a strike during the Men's Trios 3 games - Squad B - 1st Block Bowling Competition at the Qatar Bowling Centre during the 15th Asian Games Doha 2006 on December 5, 2006 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images for DAGOC)
Pro-bowler Ben Ketola on why he decided to bowl 12-for-12
Ben Ketola rolls a perfect game 12-for-12 in just under 87 seconds. He explains what inspired him to give the feat a try in the first place. View his magnificent victory here.