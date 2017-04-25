× Politico Reporter Ted Hessonon on the wall: “The number of arrests along the Southern border were at their lowest rate in 17 years”

President Trump back tracks on gathering funding for his Southern Border wall, amid threat of a government shutdown. Politico Employment and Immigration Reporter Ted Hesson explains why many still disagree with the wall method, though they agree with Trump’s cause. Listeners give pros and cons to applying taxpayers’ money amid a budget impasse.