A portion of the new steel border fence stretches along the US-Mexico border in Sunland Park, New Mexico, Thursday, March 30, 2017. This fencing just west of the New Mexico state line was planned and started before President Donald Trump's election, adding to the 650 miles of fences, walls and vehicle barriers that already exist along the nearly 2,000-mile frontier. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Politico Reporter Ted Hessonon on the wall: “The number of arrests along the Southern border were at their lowest rate in 17 years”
A portion of the new steel border fence stretches along the US-Mexico border in Sunland Park, New Mexico, Thursday, March 30, 2017. This fencing just west of the New Mexico state line was planned and started before President Donald Trump's election, adding to the 650 miles of fences, walls and vehicle barriers that already exist along the nearly 2,000-mile frontier. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
President Trump back tracks on gathering funding for his Southern Border wall, amid threat of a government shutdown. Politico Employment and Immigration Reporter Ted Hesson explains why many still disagree with the wall method, though they agree with Trump’s cause. Listeners give pros and cons to applying taxpayers’ money amid a budget impasse.