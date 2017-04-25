× Political historian Thomas Frank: “The middle class dream in this country is ending”

Best-selling author, political analyst, journalist and columnist Thomas Frank joins Justin to discuss his latest book, “Listen Liberal: Or What Ever Happened to The Party of The People?” Thomas talks about his Chicago roots, what drew him to writing about the Democrats, how the Republicans are currently dominating the political landscape, President Clinton changing the platform of the Democratic Party, the effort by Democrats to make the “Creative Class” happy, how inequality is out of control, why Bernie Sanders is disliked by a lot of Democrats, the importance of demanding accountability from politicians, how a lot of the people that voted for President Trump in the last election voted for Barack Obama, the profile of the current Democratic party and if we are seeing the Republican Party becoming the party of the working class.

