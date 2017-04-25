Northwestern University today announced long-term contract extensions for the head coaches of two of its athletic programs. Football head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s contract keeps him with the 2016 Pinstripe Bowl champions through the 2026 season. Meanwhile, after taking the men’s basketball team to its first NCAA Tournament in school history, Chris Collins will remain head coach through the 2024-25 season. The extensions were formally announced Tuesday afternoon during an appearance at the Under Armour store on Michigan Avenue. Northwestern football and men’s basketball games can be heard on 720 WGN and our digital streams.
Photos: Northwestern Coaches Fitzgerald and Collins sign long-term contract extensions
-
Chris Collins: Go Cats!
-
Chris Collins: “I hope everybody that’s worn the jersey is proud”
-
Chris Collins: Go Cats!
-
Voice of the Badgers Matt Lepay on Northwestern: “This is not a smoke and mirrors thing”
-
Hoge’s Bears Offseason Notebook: Garoppolo Worth It, Despite Questions
-
-
Northwestern AD Jim Phillips: Wildcats Are Going Dancing
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 01.05.17: It’s Mary’s bday!
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 02.17.2017: TGIF
-
The Beat Full Show (3/19/17): What’s next for Northwestern after a tough tournament exit?
-
The Beat Full Show (3/12/17): Selection Sunday Watch Party live at Welsh-Ryan Arena
-
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 03.03.17: Fruit on Friday
-
Northwestern University’s Athletic Director talks about history being made on the hardwood
-
The Carry Out 1-16-17: “If you are truly interested in uniting the country, ripping on SNL is a great start because bipartisan disdain for the aging variety show works”