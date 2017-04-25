Photos: Northwestern Coaches Fitzgerald and Collins sign long-term contract extensions

Northwestern University today announced long-term contract extensions for the head coaches of two of its athletic programs. Football head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s contract keeps him with the 2016 Pinstripe Bowl champions through the 2026 season. Meanwhile, after taking the men’s basketball team to its first NCAA Tournament in school history, Chris Collins will remain head coach through the 2024-25 season. The extensions were formally announced Tuesday afternoon during an appearance at the Under Armour store on Michigan Avenue. Northwestern football and men’s basketball games can be heard on 720 WGN and our digital streams.