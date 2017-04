× Jones and Mike | Fast and the Furious, WWIII, And Getting Caught at Work!

When should men give up on movies like “Fast and the Furious”? And when should men realize that we are on the cusp of World War III? Plus Jones and Mike play the cocktail party classic, “Match the Rock Star to the Drug Diet.” And Jones gets caught at the office…working out. Don’t laugh, Gen X’ers – can you do a 1,000 pushups while tucked behind the water cooler?