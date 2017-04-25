× JCC Chicago Executive Vice President, Addie Goodman: The Inclusion Program

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by JCC Chicago’s Executive Vice President, Addie Goodman. With April being Autism Awareness month, perhaps better put as ‘Autism Acceptance Month’, Addie tells Bill and Wendy about their inclusion program.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.