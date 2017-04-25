× Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday celebrated with free camps and tours

HYDE PARK — The Frank Lloyd Wright Trust is offering free tours and kids camps to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of the architect.

The events kick off the weekend of June 3 with two days of free design camps in Hyde Park followed by tours of two Wright houses in Chicago and his Oak Park home and studio.

Students from the IIT College of Architecture and Trust educators will lead workshops on the importance of nature, design, teamwork, imagination and innovation that will end with a finished project kids can take home.