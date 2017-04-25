× Comedian and actor Peter Grosz wants you to imagine a world where President Trump is the host of a late-night talk show

The hilarious writer and actor Peter Grosz joins Justin to discuss his new show, “The President Show,” which debuts this week on Comedy Central. Pete talks about the premise of the show, how much improvisation will be used on the show, how the show will be like a mix between the Colbert Report and Johnny Carson, his portrayal of Vice-President Mike Pence, what he knows about Vice-President Pence and how he his handling being a showrunner while also starring on the show.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio