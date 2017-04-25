× Celebrate the passion of Latino baseball’s past, present and future

Adrian Burgos, Jr., Professor of History at the University of Illinois, and Clemson Smith Muñiz, Executive Editor of La Vida Baseball, join Justin to discuss the launch of La Vida Baseball, a new digital media platform that celebrates the passion of Latino baseball’s past, present and future. Adrian and Clemson Smith talk about why this site is needed, the lack of a media platform for a lot of Latin American players, the success of the World Baseball Classic and the value of telling the stories of these Latin American players.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio