× Can society’s biggest problems be simply solved by volunteering?

Chicago Cares CEO Jenne Myers joins Justin to talk about being a leader in the region in trying to get Chicagoans to volunteer, how volunteering can be good for some of the issues that plague our communities, the chance that volunteering becomes mandatory in the city of Chicago, the importance of getting out of your own community to volunteer in other communities, the challenge of getting people to volunteer, how social media is helping with getting people to volunteer, April being National Volunteer Month and the #DoMoreGood challenge.

