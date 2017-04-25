Nashville Predators coach Peter Laviolette shakes hands with Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith (2) after Game 4 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 4-1 to sweep the series. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Blackhawks Crazy: And That’s That…
In the final episode of Season 2 of the Blackhawks Crazy podcast, Mike Jacobsen and Scott King along with former Hawk Brent Sopel and Jimmy Greenfield put a bow on the 2016-17 season.