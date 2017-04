× Bill and Wendy Full Show 04-25-17

Today’s guests include Bridget Carey, and JCC Chicago’s Executive Vice President, Addie Goodman. Bill and Wendy talk school buses, technology, Autism awareness, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.