Wintrust Business Lunch 4/24/17: Chicago Inno, Kimbal Musk, & Money Smart Week

Steve Bertrand continues his trip around Ireland this week, so Ilyce Glink stepped in to chat with the Chicago Inno guys. Ilyce, Jim, and Will discussed the latest Chicago company on Shark Tank and why Walgreens’s former CEO decided to join the startup world. Ilyce then chatted with Kimbal Musk (Co-founder of The Kitchen Bistro Chicago) to talk about how hes changing the way more than 200,000 kids eat food at school, and its Money Smart Week so Heather Greenwell joined to chat about all of the events happening across the country and Chicago that focus on everything from basic money management to preparing for college.