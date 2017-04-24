× “When We Turn Away From Our True Self, We Can Fall Very Far” : Understanding Holocaust Remembrance Day With Joshua Greene

Holocaust history expert and author of Justice at Dachau: The Trials of an American Prosecutor, Joshua Greene, joins Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder to discuss Holocaust Remembrance Day and what we should learn from the atrocities to move towards a better world. Joshua talks about the history of the Holocaust , the roots of how an event like this could ever occur, and discusses how human morality and the Holocaust co-existed.