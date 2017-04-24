× WGN Radio Theatre #174: Suspense, Great Gildersleeve & Adventure of Sam Spade

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 23, 2017. First, a classic episode of “Suspense: Muddy Track” with Edmund O’Brien & Ann Blyth (11-11-48). Next we have: “Great Gildersleeve: Leila’s Cousin Arrives.” with Hal Peary (02-18-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “Adv. of Sam Spade: The Hot Hundred Grand Caper”. (09-19-48)

