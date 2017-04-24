× The Opening Bell 4/24/17: Workplace Health & 20 Year Crime Trends

One of the biggest day to day worries, for Americans is staying healthy. Interactive Health has a mission to help companies thrive in that sense. Steve sat down with Cathy Kenworthy (CEO of Interactive Health) to discuss how focusing on physical and emotional health leads to success thanks to the strategic use of data. This past weekend, Chicago also unfortunately saw 40 people shot, adding to the increasing 2017 violence numbers. Steve discussed a recent report detailing the nation wide crime trends over the past 20 years with Ames Grawert (Council in NYU’s School of Law at the Brennan Center’s Justice Program & co-author of the 20 year crime trend study).