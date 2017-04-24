× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 4-24-17

We have a terrific show for you to start the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Dave Lundy and Chris Robling debate President Trump’s first 100 days in office, Abraham Conlon and Adrienne Lo tell us about all the amazing dishes they are serving at their Logan Square restaurant Fat Rice, we learn about all the unusual wildlife that is thriving in pockets of big cities across the country as highlighted in the WTTW digital series, “Urban Nature” the amazing comedian, television writer and actor Pete Grosz talks about his new Comedy Central series, “The President Show” and we end the night in Studio 435 with some live music courtesy of the great Chicago band Penthouse Sweets!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio