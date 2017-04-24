× Take time to enjoy some of Chicago’s beautiful “Urban Nature”

Producer and writer Dan Protess and host Marcus Kronforst, biologist and assistant professor at the University of Chicago, join Justin to introduce us to their new WTTW digital series, “Urban Nature.” Dan and Marcus talk about trying to find the hidden stories of nature in the midst of an urban environment, how Chicago is a biodiversity hotspot, the neighborhood preferences of some squirrels, the “accidental plants” that have grown in vacant lots and what they have learned from putting this series together.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio