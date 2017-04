× Steve Cochran Full Show 04.24.17: Kindness is contagious

Today’s show kicked off a week long celebration of President Trump’s 100 days in office. Also, we emphasized the importance of spreading kindness, gratitude and appreciation for what we all have. Ryan Noble checked in from D.C. and Dean Richards remembers Erin Moran. Mark Carman talks Bulls and Ryan Burrow checks in from the site of former President Obama’s talk today.