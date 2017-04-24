CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 24: Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a forum at the University of Chicago held to promote community organizing on April 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The visit marks Obama's first formal public appearance since leaving office. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Ryan Burrow on former President Obama’s first public appearance since presidency
CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 24: Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during a forum at the University of Chicago held to promote community organizing on April 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The visit marks Obama's first formal public appearance since leaving office. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Ryan tells John about some of the highlights in former President Obama’s first public appearance since presidency at the University of Chicago. The speech addresses Obama’s wishes for what is to come, and how he hopes to inspire the youth.