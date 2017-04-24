BOSTON, MA - APRIL 18: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics drives against Robin Lopez #8 of the Chicago Bulls during the third quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at TD Garden on April 18, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Mark Carman on Isaiah Thomas’s double-dribble: “95% of the players” carry the ball!
Isaiah Thomas carried the ball across the basketball court. Are you as irritated by this move as John is? Mark Carman explains legalities behind the move.