Live from Studio 435: Penthouse Sweets

The great Chicago band Penthouse Sweets join Justin in Studio 435 to talk about making music in Chicago, how they came together, the type of music they play, what the goals of the band are, the changing landscape of the music industry, the evolution of the songwriting, their process of recording music, their new record, “In the House of the Penthouse Sweets” and their upcoming show at Livewire Lounge. They also perform a few songs including, “Yeah, it’s Gone,” “Walk on Water” and “Whiskey Wing.”

