Food trucks & yoga part of ‘Positive Loitering’ at Loop’s Pritzker Park

THE LOOP — Food trucks and yoga are part of the police department’s plan to bring new life to Pritzker Park, a little State Street enclave many neighbors currently find uninviting.

Central District officers will lead “positive loitering” from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 29 at the park at 310 S. State St.

South Loop studio Tejas Yoga will lead free classes while food trucks from Cheesie’s Pub & Grub, Piko Street Kitchen and Beaver’s Coffee & Donuts will serve visitors.

