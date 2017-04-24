× Explore the roots of Macanese cuisine at nationally acclaimed restaurant Fat Rice

Abraham Conlon and Adrienne Lo of the nationally acclaimed Logan Square restaurant Fat Rice join Justin to talk about being nominated for a James Beard Award, the challenges of owning a small restaurant, expanding to accommodate their growing fan base, the amount of time and commitment needed to run a popular restaurant, exploring the diverse cuisine of Macau, the specific ingredients that inspire Macanese inspired dishes, the importance of having the dishes look good on the plate, adapting their recipes to appease their customers, the growth of the Chicago culinary scene, their signature dish Arroz Gordo and their “Adventures of Fat Rice” cookbook.

