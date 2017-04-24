× “Elton Jim” extols the eating and tasting benefits of the “Spork” and calls for a “National Only Child Day”

In this 49th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano explains the benefits of the “forgotten” eating utensil — the “Spork.” This half-spoon/half fork provides both stabbing and scooping food all in one easy-to-use utensil, and Jim wants more people to discover its uses and make it a “must have” on supper tables. And upon finding that April 10th was “National Siblings Day,” only child “Elton Jim” feels overlooked and calls for a “National Only Child Day.” And no, contrary to popular belief — EVERY day is NOT “Only Child Day”!!