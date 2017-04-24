× City Club of Chicago: OEMC Executive Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau

April 24, 2017

Alicia Tate-Nadeau – Executive Director – Office of Emergency Management and Communications

Alicia Tate-Nadeau was appointed by Mayor Emanuel to serve as the Executive Director of the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) on June 20, 2016.

Tate-Nadeau brings to the OEMC more than three decades of experience in national security, emergency management, and public safety issues. She recently retired from the Illinois National Guard, where she served as the Assistant Adjutant General, and concurrently as the Deputy Commanding General, Army National Guard, United States Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. In 2015, Tate-Nadeau made history by becoming the first female in Illinois’ history to be promoted to the position of General.

Prior to this appointment, and as part of her work with the Illinois National Guard, Tate-Nadeau served in Israel from 2011 to 2014, where she planned, coordinated, and conducted emergency management exercises with international partners. While in Israel, she helped oversee the first-ever exercise between the United States, Israel, and Germany regarding Search and Rescue operations in urban areas.

Tate-Nadeau also served in Iraq, where she was stationed from 2005-2006. While in Iraq, Tate-Nadeau advised and assessed military operations, and also worked with the Iraqi population to promote civic engagement with the local and national government. In recognition of her work in Iraq, Tate-Nadeau was awarded the Legion of Merit, as well as the Bronze Star, which is one of the highest decorations awarded to members of the United States military.

Tate-Nadeau was a core member of the Secretary of Defense’s Tiger Team that was instrumental in the development of Defense Reform Initiative 25: Weapons of Mass Destruction Domestic Preparedness, which helps states prepare for domestic and international threats.

As the Executive Director of OEMC, Tate-Nadeau brings these experiences and more in overseeing the department’s mission to coordinate the City’s public safety efforts and ensure the security of every resident. To that end, her expertise in operations supports the OEMC’s endeavors in public safety, technology, communications, and city services. From managing the city’s 9-1-1 center to protecting people and property during large-scale incidents, the OEMC manages the city’s public safety efforts swiftly and seamlessly.

Tate-Nadeau is the proud mother of a daughter, Lindsey and a son, Gavin.