× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 04-24-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder talk with WGN’s Steve Dale about the advances in cancer research and detection with the help of dogs. Bill and Wendy also discuss Michael Reagan’s (Ronald Reagan’s Son) comments about Bill O’Reilly, the recent sexual harassment allegations involving Fox News’ Sean Hannity, celebrity death hoaxes and they close the show talking about the career of Jack Nicholson on his 80th birthday.