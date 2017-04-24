Associated Bank Market Outlook: 4/24/17

On April 24, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:

  • The US Senate will vote on Sunny Purdue to become the Secretary of Agriculture
  • A marijuana protest will be at the the capitol in Washington DC by smoking and urging congress to remove the drug from the controlled substance act
  • Former President Obama will speak at University of Chicago today
  • National Association of Broadcasting Hall of Fame Induction ceremony happens today
  • The grassroots Environmental Prize Awards are handed out today

 