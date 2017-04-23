WGN Radio Theatre #173: Dragnet, The Life of Riley & X Minus One

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on April 22, 2017. First, a classic episode of “Dragnet: The Big Tooth” featuring Jack Webb (04-05-55). Next we have: “The Life of Riley: Riley the Milkman.” with William Bendix (03-22-47). For our final episode of the night we have: “X Minus One: Hello, Tomorrow” with John Larkin & Jan Miner. (02-29-56)

