Violeta Podrumedic explains why Traffix Chicago is different then other apps out there! Try it out for yourself and tell her what you think @VioletaPod on Twitter.
Weekend Warning: Traffix Chicago is different
-
Video: Weekend Warning with Violeta Podrumedic – Unpredictable weather, Unpredictable traffic
-
Video: Luck of the Irish Weekend Warning
-
Video: Weekend Warning with Violeta – Chicago Auto Show
-
Video: Weekend Warning with Violeta Podrumedic
-
Weekend Warning: Cubs, candy, and bunnies!
-
-
Video: Weekend Warning with Violeta
-
WGN Radio releases ‘Traffix Chicago’ app
-
Video: Violeta and Kevin head to Buddig
-
Video: Outside Wrigley Field before the 2017 Cubs Home Opener
-
Kevin and Violeta preview the new food options for Sox fans at “The Rate”
-
-
Video: Violeta and Kevin at the Chicago Auto Show
-
Video: Violeta talks with Brian Urlacher at the Polar Plunge
-
Video: Violeta and Kevin visit Guaranteed Rate Field