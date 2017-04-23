× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 4/23/17

On this week’s edition of The Sunday Spin for 4/23/17:

Rich Monocchio, the executive director of the Housing Authority of Cook County joins the show. He will discuss the president’s proposed budget and the situation at the Department of Housing and Urban Development and what that means locally.

After that, Aaron Lawlor, the chairman of the Lake County Board steps into the studio. Lawlor will talk about Lake County’s major business victory with the relocation of Caterpillar Inc.’s headquarters from its longtime home in Peoria to Deerfield and more.

Then, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat from Schaumburg chimes in on the Spin hotline. Congress is returning to session after a break and there’s renewed talk of plans by the GOP to get rid of Obamacare in time for President Trump’s 100th day in office.