The Exoneree Band: Music, truth and the search for justice

Dave Hoekstra talks with producer Jim Tullio and drummer/vocalist Antoine Day of The Exoneree Band, which consists of five who spent over a combined 100 years in prison on wrongful convictions.

Tullio talks about his career making records for the likes of Mavis Staples and Steve Goodman, his discovery of band member Bill Dillon on a TV documentary about wrongful convictions and the growth of the project, culminating in his goal of creating a stage play featuring music, storytelling and multimedia to help the exonerees tell their stories.

Day speaks on his musical background, the band’s purpose of raising awareness of wrongful incarcerations through the truth of music, and his own personal story of serving 10 years in prison on a murder he did not commit.