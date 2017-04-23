× The Beat Full Show (4/23/17): Bulls still struggling with point guard problem

Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Jarrett Payton bring you the Sunday edition of The Beat: The guys talk about the Bulls’ point guard problem in the absence of Rajon Rondo before their 104-95 defeat at the hands of the Celtics in Game 4; it’s NFL Draft week and we kick around some possibilities for the Bears as Ryan Pace prepares for his highest-profile pick; super-agent Leigh Steinberg joins the show to discuss his client, Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes, who remains a possibility for the Bears; East-West University basketball coach Tommie Posley and a few of his mentees are in-studio to talk about his efforts to build basketball in the inner-city, and we close with the first rapid-fire roundup of the week in Chicago sports.