Super-agent Leigh Steinberg: Mahomes would be "a very happy camper with the Chicago Bears"

Prolific sports agent Leigh Steinberg joins Adam Hoge, Mark Carman and Jarrett Payton to talk about his client, Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, who recently visited with the Bears ahead of this week’s NFL Draft. Steinberg discusses Mahomes’ assets as an athlete and the prospects of a Texas Tech QB finding success in the NFL, the problem of some highly-touted draft picks getting rushed into action instead of picking up league experience in backup roles, the challenge of advising players in the face of constantly changing draft prognostications, and more.