Spiders could eat every Chicago resident in less than a year, easily

CHICAGO — We’d have no chance against spiders.

Martin Nyffeler and Klaus Birkhofer’s study published this month in the journal “The Science of Nature” notes that spiders eat between 400 million and 800 tons of prey in a year — more than the 7 billion humans on the planet and way more than the 2.7 million Chicago residents put down over 12 months.

The Washington Post pointed out that the total biomass of humans is about 360 million tons, a fraction of what spiders consume in a given year.

So spiders could realistically eat every human being quite easily in less than a year.