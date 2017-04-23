× Royko in Love: David Royko brings his father’s love letters to life

Rick Kogan is joined by David Royko, son of the “voice of the working class” Mike Royko, and voice over artist and producer JoBe Cerny about the new audiobook edition of Royko in Love: Mike’s Letters to Carol, a collection of the legendary columnist’s love letters to his first wife, Carol. They talk about the letters’ unique observations about life that could only come from Royko and the challenge of bringing the late writer’s voice to life for the auditory experience; they also share some live readings from the book.