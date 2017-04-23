Far-right presidential candidate for the presidential election Marine Le Pen attends a television debate at French private TV channels BFM TV and CNews, in La Plaine-Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. The 11 candidates in France's presidential race are preparing to face off in a crucial debate Tuesday evening, less than three weeks before the first round of the election. (Lionel Bonaventure/Pool Photo via AP)
Recent Terrorism Has Played Right Into The Hands Of Marine Le Pen
Journalist Mark Mistry joins Dean Richards LIVE from Bordeaux, France to give the latest on the French Presidential Election and its impending impact on Western politics and how terrorism abroad, Brexit and the election of President Donald Trump may play a role in the voting.